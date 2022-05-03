QQQ
Leidos Beats Q1 Aided By Government Technology Market; Reiterates FY22 Guidance

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 3, 2022 10:42 AM | 1 min read
  • Leidos Holdings, Inc LDOS reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 5% year-on-year to $3.49 billion, beating the consensus of $3.38 billion. Revenue grew 4% organically.
  • The most significant revenue contributors were the start-up of the Navy Next Generation Enterprise Network Recompete (NGEN-R) Service Management, Integration and Transport (SMIT) contract and the increased deployments on the Defense Healthcare Management System Modernization (DHMSM) program.
  • Defense Solutions' revenue rose 5% Y/Y to $2.05 billion. Civil revenue grew 4% to $795 million. Health revenue expanded 10% Y/Y to $650 million.
  • Net bookings totaled $5.4 billion, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6. As a result, the backlog was $36.3 billion. 
  • The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 150 bps to 10.2%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $1.58 beat the consensus of $1.50.
  • Leidos held $297 million in cash and equivalents and generated $93 million in operating cash flow.
  • Chair and CEO Roger Krone commented, "Our first quarter marked a strong start to 2022, with record levels of revenues and backlog stemming from our leadership position in the government technology market."
  • Dividend: The board declared a cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on June 30, 2022, to stockholders of record on June 15, 2022.
  • Outlook: Leidos reiterated FY22 revenue guidance of $13.9 billion - $14.3 billion, versus the consensus of $14.1 billion.
  • Leidos sees non-GAAP EPS of $6.10 - $6.50 versus the consensus of $6.50.
  • Price Action: LDOS shares traded lower by 0.56% at $102.93 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceDividendsTech