Recap: CONSOL Energy Q1 Earnings

CONSOL Energy CEIX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CONSOL Energy beat estimated earnings by 13.04%, reporting an EPS of $2.08 versus an estimate of $1.84.
Revenue was up $16.38 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.18 which was followed by a 6.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CONSOL Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.12
|0.6
|0.30
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|3.30
|-0.2
|0.12
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|334.30M
|306.05M
|290.15M
|271.45M
|Revenue Actual
|480.62M
|296.32M
|287.16M
|342.15M
To track all earnings releases for CONSOL Energy visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews