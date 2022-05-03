CenterPoint Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

CenterPoint Energy CNP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CenterPoint Energy missed estimated earnings by 2.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.48.
Revenue was up $216.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.61% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CenterPoint Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.28
|0.24
|0.53
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.33
|0.36
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|2.06B
|1.66B
|1.63B
|2.35B
|Revenue Actual
|2.31B
|1.75B
|1.74B
|2.55B
To track all earnings releases for CenterPoint Energy visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.