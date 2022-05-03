Lindblad Expeditions: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lindblad Expeditions LIND reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lindblad Expeditions missed estimated earnings by 41.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.85 versus an estimate of $-0.6.

Revenue was up $66.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 8.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lindblad Expeditions's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.48 -0.48 -0.60 -0.55 EPS Actual -0.54 -0.50 -0.71 -0.66 Revenue Estimate 59.01M 40.96M 8.90M 920.00K Revenue Actual 65.55M 64.51M 15.27M 1.78M

