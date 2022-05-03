Recap: Paramount Global Q1 Earnings

Paramount Global PARA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Paramount Global beat estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.51.
Revenue was down $84.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 17.81% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Paramount Global's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.76
|0.96
|1.22
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.76
|0.97
|1.52
|Revenue Estimate
|7.49B
|6.57B
|6.48B
|7.30B
|Revenue Actual
|8.00B
|6.61B
|6.56B
|7.41B
