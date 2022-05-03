Scotts Miracle Gro: Q2 Earnings Insights

Scotts Miracle Gro SMG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Scotts Miracle Gro beat estimated earnings by 5.89%, reporting an EPS of $5.03 versus an estimate of $4.75.
Revenue was down $151.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 3.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Scotts Miracle Gro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.72
|-0.84
|3.39
|5.42
|EPS Actual
|-0.88
|-0.82
|3.98
|5.64
|Revenue Estimate
|561.31M
|689.22M
|1.46B
|1.73B
|Revenue Actual
|566.00M
|737.80M
|1.61B
|1.83B
