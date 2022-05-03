Jacobs Engineering Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Jacobs Engineering Group J reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:40 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jacobs Engineering Group beat estimated earnings by 2.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.72 versus an estimate of $1.68.
Revenue was up $286.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.82% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jacobs Engineering Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.58
|1.56
|1.53
|1.38
|EPS Actual
|1.56
|1.58
|1.64
|1.66
|Revenue Estimate
|3.51B
|3.71B
|3.64B
|3.49B
|Revenue Actual
|3.38B
|3.59B
|3.58B
|3.55B
To track all earnings releases for Jacobs Engineering Group visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.