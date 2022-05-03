Recap: Ares Commercial Real Q1 Earnings

Ares Commercial Real ACRE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Ares Commercial Real missed estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ares Commercial Real's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.33
|0.35
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.37
|0.37
|0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|21.73M
|20.50M
|20.00M
|18.11M
|Revenue Actual
|30.11M
|27.20M
|23.53M
|21.22M
