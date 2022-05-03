QQQ
5 Stocks To Watch For May 3, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 3, 2022 5:22 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. PFE to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $23.95 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares fell 0.4% to $48.14 in pre-market trading.
  • BP p.l.c. BP reported an underlying replacement cost profit of $6.2 billion for the first quarter, the strongest since 2008. The company also announced plans to increase its quarterly share buybacks to $2.5 billion before the end of the second quarter. BP shares climbed 5.3% to $30.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Starbucks Corporation SBUX to have earned $0.59 per share on revenue of $7.60 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Starbucks shares gained 0.1% to $75.40 in pre-market trading.

  • MGM Resorts International MGM reported better-than-expected financial results for its first quarter. The company also highlighted its tender offer for LeoVegas, which was announced Monday morning. MGM shares rose 1.5% to $42.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion before the opening bell. Estée Lauder shares dropped 1.3% to close at $260.63 on Monday.

