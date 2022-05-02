Tactile Systems Tech: Q1 Earnings Insights

Tactile Systems Tech TCMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tactile Systems Tech missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.28.
Revenue was up $5.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 16.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tactile Systems Tech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.12
|0.01
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.28
|-0.08
|0.07
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|58.05M
|57.44M
|49.92M
|41.73M
|Revenue Actual
|61.73M
|52.50M
|51.06M
|42.77M
