Tactile Systems Tech: Q1 Earnings Insights

Tactile Systems Tech TCMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tactile Systems Tech missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.28.

Revenue was up $5.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 16.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tactile Systems Tech's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.12 0.01 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.08 0.07 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 58.05M 57.44M 49.92M 41.73M Revenue Actual 61.73M 52.50M 51.06M 42.77M

