Recap: TravelCenters Of America Q1 Earnings

TravelCenters Of America TA reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TravelCenters Of America beat estimated earnings by 586.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $768.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.7 which was followed by a 6.02% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TravelCenters Of America's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|1.17
|0.26
|-0.72
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|1.52
|2.08
|-0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|2.10B
|1.95B
|1.75B
|1.41B
|Revenue Actual
|2.03B
|1.94B
|1.83B
|1.53B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.