TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TravelCenters Of America beat estimated earnings by 586.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $768.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.7 which was followed by a 6.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TravelCenters Of America's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.19 1.17 0.26 -0.72 EPS Actual 1.03 0.89 1.52 2.08 -0.37 Revenue Estimate 2.20B 2.10B 1.95B 1.75B 1.41B Revenue Actual 2.30B 2.03B 1.94B 1.83B 1.53B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.