Recap: BigCommerce Holdings Q1 Earnings

BigCommerce Holdings BIGC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BigCommerce Holdings missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was up $19.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 15.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BigCommerce Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.14 -0.11 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.06 -0.06 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 61.82M 54.84M 46.78M 42.18M Revenue Actual 64.90M 59.28M 49.01M 46.66M

