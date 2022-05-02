Recap: BigCommerce Holdings Q1 Earnings

BigCommerce Holdings BIGC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BigCommerce Holdings missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.17.
Revenue was up $19.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 15.64% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BigCommerce Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|-0.14
|-0.11
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|61.82M
|54.84M
|46.78M
|42.18M
|Revenue Actual
|64.90M
|59.28M
|49.01M
|46.66M
To track all earnings releases for BigCommerce Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
