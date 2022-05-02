Credit Acceptance: Q1 Earnings Insights

Credit Acceptance CACC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Credit Acceptance beat estimated earnings by 11.24%, reporting an EPS of $13.76 versus an estimate of $12.37.
Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.57 which was followed by a 2.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Credit Acceptance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|12.69
|12.02
|9.50
|7.92
|EPS Actual
|14.26
|13.84
|13.71
|9.64
|Revenue Estimate
|459.36M
|461.37M
|454.30M
|422.26M
|Revenue Actual
|463.20M
|470.10M
|471.70M
|451.00M
