Credit Acceptance: Q1 Earnings Insights

Credit Acceptance CACC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Credit Acceptance beat estimated earnings by 11.24%, reporting an EPS of $13.76 versus an estimate of $12.37.

Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.57 which was followed by a 2.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Credit Acceptance's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 12.69 12.02 9.50 7.92 EPS Actual 14.26 13.84 13.71 9.64 Revenue Estimate 459.36M 461.37M 454.30M 422.26M Revenue Actual 463.20M 470.10M 471.70M 451.00M

