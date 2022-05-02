Recap: Medifast Q1 Earnings

Medifast MED reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Medifast beat estimated earnings by 0.56%, reporting an EPS of $3.59 versus an estimate of $3.57.

Revenue was up $76.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Medifast's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.65 3.08 3.31 2.73 EPS Actual 2.91 3.56 3.96 3.46 Revenue Estimate 375.79M 403.76M 358.45M 278.89M Revenue Actual 377.83M 413.39M 394.19M 340.67M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Medifast management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $14.6 and $16.05 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Medifast visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.