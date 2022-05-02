Recap: Medifast Q1 Earnings

Medifast MED reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Medifast beat estimated earnings by 0.56%, reporting an EPS of $3.59 versus an estimate of $3.57.
Revenue was up $76.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Medifast's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.65
|3.08
|3.31
|2.73
|EPS Actual
|2.91
|3.56
|3.96
|3.46
|Revenue Estimate
|375.79M
|403.76M
|358.45M
|278.89M
|Revenue Actual
|377.83M
|413.39M
|394.19M
|340.67M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Medifast management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $14.6 and $16.05 per share.
