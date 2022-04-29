$1000 Invested In Mosaic 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Mosaic MOS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.46%. Currently, Mosaic has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion.

Buying $1000 In MOS: If an investor had bought $1000 of MOS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $4,996.06 today based on a price of $63.35 for MOS at the time of writing.

Mosaic's Performance Over Last 20 Years

