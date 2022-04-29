Here's How Much $100 Invested In McDonald's 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

McDonald's MCD has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.52%. Currently, McDonald's has a market capitalization of $187.81 billion.

Buying $100 In MCD: If an investor had bought $100 of MCD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $508.67 today based on a price of $253.93 for MCD at the time of writing.

McDonald's's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.