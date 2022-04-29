Phillips 66: Q1 Earnings Insights

Phillips 66 PSX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Phillips 66 beat estimated earnings by 8.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.22.

Revenue was up $14.79 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.07 which was followed by a 1.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Phillips 66's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.87 1.94 0.86 -1.40 EPS Actual 2.94 3.18 0.74 -1.16 Revenue Estimate 29.01B 27.08B 22.88B 18.57B Revenue Actual 33.57B 31.47B 27.89B 21.93B

To track all earnings releases for Phillips 66 visit their earnings calendar here.

