Phillips 66: Q1 Earnings Insights

Phillips 66 PSX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Phillips 66 beat estimated earnings by 8.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.22.
Revenue was up $14.79 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.07 which was followed by a 1.83% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Phillips 66's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.87
|1.94
|0.86
|-1.40
|EPS Actual
|2.94
|3.18
|0.74
|-1.16
|Revenue Estimate
|29.01B
|27.08B
|22.88B
|18.57B
|Revenue Actual
|33.57B
|31.47B
|27.89B
|21.93B
