Allegiance Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Allegiance Bancshares ABTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Allegiance Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 10.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was up $1.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allegiance Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.95 1 0.90 0.83 EPS Actual 1.06 0.93 1.12 0.89 Revenue Estimate 59.77M 60.46M 57.56M 58.15M Revenue Actual 60.56M 60.27M 58.87M 57.43M

