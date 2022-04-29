Allegiance Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Allegiance Bancshares ABTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Allegiance Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 10.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was up $1.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Allegiance Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.95
|1
|0.90
|0.83
|EPS Actual
|1.06
|0.93
|1.12
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|59.77M
|60.46M
|57.56M
|58.15M
|Revenue Actual
|60.56M
|60.27M
|58.87M
|57.43M
To track all earnings releases for Allegiance Bancshares visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.