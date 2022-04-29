iRadimed: Q1 Earnings Insights

iRadimed IRMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iRadimed beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $3.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 23.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iRadimed's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.17 0.09 0.10 EPS Actual 0.33 0.23 0.14 0.13 Revenue Estimate 11.63M 10.40M 8.46M 8.56M Revenue Actual 11.87M 10.91M 9.81M 9.22M

To track all earnings releases for iRadimed visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.