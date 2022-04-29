Bristol-Myers Squibb: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:59 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bristol-Myers Squibb beat estimated earnings by 2.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.91.

Revenue was up $575.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bristol-Myers Squibb's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.80 1.92 1.91 1.82 EPS Actual 1.83 2 1.93 1.74 Revenue Estimate 12.08B 11.58B 11.33B 11.11B Revenue Actual 11.98B 11.62B 11.70B 11.07B

To track all earnings releases for Bristol-Myers Squibb visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.