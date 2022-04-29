Bristol-Myers Squibb: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:59 AM.
Earnings
Bristol-Myers Squibb beat estimated earnings by 2.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.91.
Revenue was up $575.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bristol-Myers Squibb's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.80
|1.92
|1.91
|1.82
|EPS Actual
|1.83
|2
|1.93
|1.74
|Revenue Estimate
|12.08B
|11.58B
|11.33B
|11.11B
|Revenue Actual
|11.98B
|11.62B
|11.70B
|11.07B
