Recap: Barnes Q1 Earnings

Barnes Group B reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Barnes Gr beat estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was up $10.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Barnes Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.51
|0.43
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.55
|0.55
|0.45
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|315.58M
|319.31M
|304.15M
|278.80M
|Revenue Actual
|311.00M
|325.06M
|321.16M
|301.63M
To track all earnings releases for Barnes Gr visit their earnings calendar here.
