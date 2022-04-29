Magna International: Q1 Earnings Insights

Magna International MGA reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Magna International missed estimated earnings by 19.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.59.
Revenue was down $537.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 6.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Magna International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.59
|1.59
|1.47
|1.57
|EPS Actual
|1.30
|0.56
|1.40
|1.86
|Revenue Estimate
|9.31B
|9.31B
|9.37B
|9.53B
|Revenue Actual
|9.11B
|7.92B
|9.03B
|10.18B
