RE/MAX Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RE/MAX Hldgs reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51.
Revenue was up $18.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RE/MAX Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.56
|0.63
|0.56
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|0.71
|0.63
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|89.15M
|89.65M
|76.38M
|74.03M
|Revenue Actual
|89.16M
|91.00M
|77.25M
|72.30M
To track all earnings releases for RE/MAX Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings