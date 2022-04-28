Recap: Casella Waste Systems Q1 Earnings

Casella Waste Systems CWST reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Casella Waste Systems reported in-line EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $44.49 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Casella Waste Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.26
|0.24
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.34
|0.25
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|230.35M
|223.29M
|209.28M
|188.46M
|Revenue Actual
|241.84M
|241.97M
|215.88M
|189.53M
