Recap: Casella Waste Systems Q1 Earnings

Casella Waste Systems CWST reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Casella Waste Systems reported in-line EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $44.49 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Casella Waste Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.26 0.24 0.05 EPS Actual 0.21 0.34 0.25 0.09 Revenue Estimate 230.35M 223.29M 209.28M 188.46M Revenue Actual 241.84M 241.97M 215.88M 189.53M

