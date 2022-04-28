Recap: United States Steel Q1 Earnings

United States Steel X reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United States Steel beat estimated earnings by 3.39%, reporting an EPS of $3.05 versus an estimate of $2.95.
Revenue was up $1.57 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.07 which was followed by a 5.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United States Steel's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.71
|4.85
|3.05
|0.91
|EPS Actual
|3.64
|5.36
|3.37
|1.08
|Revenue Estimate
|5.51B
|5.79B
|4.64B
|3.68B
|Revenue Actual
|5.62B
|5.96B
|5.03B
|3.66B
To track all earnings releases for United States Steel visit their earnings calendar here.
