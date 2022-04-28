Recap: The Western Union Q1 Earnings

The Western Union WU reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
The Western Union beat estimated earnings by 18.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.43.
Revenue was down $54.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 5.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at The Western Union's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.57
|0.47
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.63
|0.48
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|1.29B
|1.32B
|1.26B
|1.20B
|Revenue Actual
|1.28B
|1.29B
|1.29B
|1.21B
To track all earnings releases for The Western Union visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
