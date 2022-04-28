Recap: Atlassian Corporation Q3 Earnings

Atlassian Corporation TEAM reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Atlassian Corporation beat estimated earnings by 46.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $171.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 9.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Atlassian Corporation's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.40
|0.18
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.46
|0.24
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|641.32M
|582.32M
|524.09M
|533.73M
|Revenue Actual
|688.53M
|614.02M
|559.54M
|568.73M
To track all earnings releases for Atlassian Corporation visit their earnings calendar here.
