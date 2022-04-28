Recap: Atlassian Corporation Q3 Earnings

Atlassian Corporation TEAM reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Atlassian Corporation beat estimated earnings by 46.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $171.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 9.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Atlassian Corporation's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.40 0.18 0.29 EPS Actual 0.50 0.46 0.24 0.48 Revenue Estimate 641.32M 582.32M 524.09M 533.73M Revenue Actual 688.53M 614.02M 559.54M 568.73M

To track all earnings releases for Atlassian Corporation visit their earnings calendar here.

