Intel: Q1 Earnings Insights

Intel INTC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Intel beat estimated earnings by 8.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.8.
Revenue was down $1.32 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 7.04% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intel's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.90
|1.11
|1.06
|1.15
|EPS Actual
|1.09
|1.71
|1.28
|1.39
|Revenue Estimate
|18.32B
|18.24B
|17.84B
|17.86B
|Revenue Actual
|20.53B
|19.19B
|19.63B
|19.67B
