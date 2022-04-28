Recap: Gilead Sciences Q1 Earnings

Gilead Sciences GILD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gilead Sciences beat estimated earnings by 17.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.8.
Revenue was up $167.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.89 which was followed by a 3.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gilead Sciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.58
|1.74
|1.73
|2.09
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|2.65
|1.87
|2.08
|Revenue Estimate
|6.64B
|6.25B
|6.07B
|6.74B
|Revenue Actual
|7.24B
|7.42B
|6.22B
|6.42B
