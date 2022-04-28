QQQ
What's Going On With Ford Stock Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 28, 2022 10:24 AM | 1 min read

Ford Motor Co F shares are trading lower Thursday after the company announced financial results and reported a net loss, primarily attributable to the company's investment in Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.

Ford said first-quarter revenue declined 5% year-over-year to $34.5 billion, which beat the $31.24 billion estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 37 cents per share.

Ford reported a net loss of $3.1 billion stemming from the company's Rivian investment. Ford’s Rivian stake was valued at $5.1 billion on March 31, down from $10.6 billion at the end of 2021.

Ford maintained its full-year 2022 adjusted EBIT guidance, which is expected to be between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion. The company reaffirmed its commitment to reaching worldwide EV manufacturing capacity of at least 600,000 by the end of 2023.

F 52-Week Range: $11.14 - $25.87

The stock was down 5.79% at $13.99 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Ford.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

