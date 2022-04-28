Recap: Carlyle Group Q1 Earnings

Carlyle Group CG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Carlyle Group missed estimated earnings by 27.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $1.02.

Revenue was up $167.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.8 which was followed by a 0.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Carlyle Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.21 1.02 0.58 0.52 EPS Actual 2.01 1.54 0.88 0.58 Revenue Estimate 1.15B 987.30M 659.34M 609.52M Revenue Actual 1.90B 1.52B 919.00M 612.50M

