Recap: Bread Financial Holdings Q1 Earnings

Bread Financial Holdings BFH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bread Financial Holdings missed estimated earnings by 4.54%, reporting an EPS of $4.21 versus an estimate of $4.41.
Revenue was down $164.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 2.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bread Financial Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.53
|3.28
|3.85
|3.16
|EPS Actual
|1.21
|4.47
|5.99
|6.28
|Revenue Estimate
|1.05B
|1.08B
|1.04B
|1.06B
|Revenue Actual
|855.00M
|1.10B
|1.01B
|1.08B
To track all earnings releases for Bread Financial Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.