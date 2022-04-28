Recap: Integer Holdings Q1 Earnings

Integer Holdings ITGR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Integer Holdings missed estimated earnings by 8.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.85.

Revenue was up $20.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Integer Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.84 0.91 0.73 EPS Actual 0.99 1.05 1.07 0.97 Revenue Estimate 307.70M 303.23M 294.17M 284.20M Revenue Actual 313.01M 305.57M 312.02M 290.47M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Integer Holdings management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.32 and $4.62 per share.

