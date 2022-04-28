Recap: Integer Holdings Q1 Earnings

Integer Holdings ITGR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Integer Holdings missed estimated earnings by 8.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.85.
Revenue was up $20.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Integer Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.86
|0.84
|0.91
|0.73
|EPS Actual
|0.99
|1.05
|1.07
|0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|307.70M
|303.23M
|294.17M
|284.20M
|Revenue Actual
|313.01M
|305.57M
|312.02M
|290.47M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Integer Holdings management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.32 and $4.62 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Integer Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.