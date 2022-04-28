Option Care Health: Q1 Earnings Insights

Option Care Health OPCH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Option Care Health beat estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $156.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Option Care Health's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.18 0.09 0.02 EPS Actual 0.25 0.20 0.18 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 917.68M 880.85M 784.19M 752.47M Revenue Actual 927.19M 891.94M 860.27M 759.24M

To track all earnings releases for Option Care Health visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.