Lakeland Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2022 9:23 AM | 1 min read

 

Lakeland Bancorp LBAI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lakeland Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 34.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $14.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lakeland Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.42 0.44 0.43 0.39
EPS Actual 0.43 0.46 0.53 0.45
Revenue Estimate 64.93M 64.83M 64.66M 63.43M
Revenue Actual 64.89M 64.81M 65.01M 62.49M

To track all earnings releases for Lakeland Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

