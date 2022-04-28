Lakeland Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lakeland Bancorp LBAI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Lakeland Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 34.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was up $14.68 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lakeland Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.44
|0.43
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.46
|0.53
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|64.93M
|64.83M
|64.66M
|63.43M
|Revenue Actual
|64.89M
|64.81M
|65.01M
|62.49M
