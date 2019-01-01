ñol

Lakeland Bancorp
(NASDAQ:LBAI)
15.24
-0.21[-1.36%]
Last update: 11:25AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low15.22 - 15.43
52 Week High/Low14.47 - 20.69
Open / Close15.32 / -
Float / Outstanding61.7M / 64.8M
Vol / Avg.29.4K / 174.4K
Mkt Cap987.2M
P/E9.36
50d Avg. Price15.86
Div / Yield0.58/3.75%
Payout Ratio32.73
EPS0.25
Total Float61.7M

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lakeland Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.250

Quarterly Revenue

$77.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$76.5M

Earnings Recap

 

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lakeland Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 34.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $14.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lakeland Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.42 0.44 0.43 0.39
EPS Actual 0.43 0.46 0.53 0.45
Revenue Estimate 64.93M 64.83M 64.66M 63.43M
Revenue Actual 64.89M 64.81M 65.01M 62.49M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lakeland Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Lakeland Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) reporting earnings?
A

Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Q
What were Lakeland Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:LBAI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $47.5M, which beat the estimate of $45.5M.

