Materion: Q1 Earnings Insights

Materion MTRN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Materion beat estimated earnings by 2.86%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $1.05.
Revenue was up $94.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Materion's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.03
|0.84
|0.75
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|1.03
|1.10
|0.86
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|428.03M
|375.37M
|343.50M
|332.45M
|Revenue Actual
|397.23M
|388.03M
|371.00M
|354.39M
