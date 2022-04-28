Materion: Q1 Earnings Insights

Materion MTRN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Materion beat estimated earnings by 2.86%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $1.05.

Revenue was up $94.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Materion's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.84 0.75 0.60 EPS Actual 1.03 1.10 0.86 0.82 Revenue Estimate 428.03M 375.37M 343.50M 332.45M Revenue Actual 397.23M 388.03M 371.00M 354.39M

