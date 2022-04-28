Recap: 1-800-Flowers.com Q3 Earnings

1-800-Flowers.com FLWS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

1-800-Flowers.com missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.28.

Revenue was down $4.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.45 which was followed by a 12.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at 1-800-Flowers.com's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.79 -0.25 0.19 -0.09 EPS Actual 1.34 -0.20 0.20 0.02 Revenue Estimate 976.63M 295.58M 472.76M 412.75M Revenue Actual 943.04M 309.37M 486.98M 474.23M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

1-800-Flowers.com management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.55 and $0.6 per share.

To track all earnings releases for 1-800-Flowers.com visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.