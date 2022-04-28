Xcel Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Xcel Energy XEL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Xcel Energy beat estimated earnings by 2.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.68.
Revenue was up $210.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Xcel Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|1.18
|0.54
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|1.13
|0.58
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|3.10B
|3.41B
|2.69B
|2.90B
|Revenue Actual
|3.35B
|3.47B
|3.07B
|3.54B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Xcel Energy management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.1 and $3.2 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Xcel Energy visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.