PBF Logistics: Q1 Earnings Insights

PBF Logistics PBFX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PBF Logistics reported in-line EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.58.

Revenue was up $1.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PBF Logistics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.59 0.54 0.49 EPS Actual 0.64 0.58 0.64 0.61 Revenue Estimate 88.71M 89.48M 87.08M 85.42M Revenue Actual 89.34M 88.85M 89.84M 87.50M

