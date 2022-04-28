PBF Logistics: Q1 Earnings Insights

PBF Logistics PBFX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
PBF Logistics reported in-line EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.58.
Revenue was up $1.94 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PBF Logistics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|0.59
|0.54
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.58
|0.64
|0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|88.71M
|89.48M
|87.08M
|85.42M
|Revenue Actual
|89.34M
|88.85M
|89.84M
|87.50M
