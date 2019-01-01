ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
PBF Logistics
(NYSE:PBFX)
16.51
0.23[1.41%]
At close: Jun 1
16.56
0.0500[0.30%]
After Hours: 4:36PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low16.1 - 16.67
52 Week High/Low10.65 - 17.47
Open / Close16.55 / 16.56
Float / Outstanding24.7M / 62.6M
Vol / Avg.246.4K / 228.3K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E6.7
50d Avg. Price15.04
Div / Yield1.2/7.37%
Payout Ratio49.38
EPS0.58
Total Float24.7M

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

PBF Logistics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.580

Quarterly Revenue

$89.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$89.4M

Earnings Recap

 

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PBF Logistics reported in-line EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.58.

Revenue was up $1.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PBF Logistics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.59 0.59 0.54 0.49
EPS Actual 0.64 0.58 0.64 0.61
Revenue Estimate 88.71M 89.48M 87.08M 85.42M
Revenue Actual 89.34M 88.85M 89.84M 87.50M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of PBF Logistics using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

PBF Logistics Questions & Answers

Q
When is PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) reporting earnings?
A

PBF Logistics (PBFX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.57, which hit the estimate of $0.57.

Q
What were PBF Logistics’s (NYSE:PBFX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $62.3M, which beat the estimate of $57.5M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.