Lawson Products: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lawson Products LAWS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lawson Products missed estimated earnings by 12.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.65.
Revenue was up $14.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.73% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lawson Products's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.64
|0.68
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.64
|0.60
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|102.38M
|107.21M
|107.81M
|105.00M
|Revenue Actual
|102.07M
|105.57M
|106.54M
|103.56M
To track all earnings releases for Lawson Products visit their earnings calendar here.
