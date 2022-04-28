Lawson Products: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lawson Products LAWS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lawson Products missed estimated earnings by 12.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $14.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lawson Products's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.64 0.68 0.55 EPS Actual 0.52 0.64 0.60 0.58 Revenue Estimate 102.38M 107.21M 107.81M 105.00M Revenue Actual 102.07M 105.57M 106.54M 103.56M

