(LAWS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue

Earnings Recap

 

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lawson Products missed estimated earnings by 12.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $14.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lawson Products's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.46 0.64 0.68 0.55
EPS Actual 0.52 0.64 0.60 0.58
Revenue Estimate 102.38M 107.21M 107.81M 105.00M
Revenue Actual 102.07M 105.57M 106.54M 103.56M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

