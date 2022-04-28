Recap: Altria Group Q1 Earnings

Altria Group MO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Altria Group beat estimated earnings by 2.75%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $1.09.
Revenue was down $61.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Altria Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.08
|1.26
|1.18
|1.05
|EPS Actual
|1.09
|1.22
|1.23
|1.07
|Revenue Estimate
|5.00B
|5.73B
|5.40B
|4.98B
|Revenue Actual
|5.09B
|5.53B
|5.61B
|4.88B
