Recap: Brunswick Q1 Earnings

Brunswick BC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Brunswick beat estimated earnings by 9.05%, reporting an EPS of $2.53 versus an estimate of $2.32.
Revenue was up $263.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brunswick's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.35
|1.95
|2.14
|1.46
|EPS Actual
|1.44
|2.07
|2.52
|2.24
|Revenue Estimate
|1.38B
|1.42B
|1.50B
|1.21B
|Revenue Actual
|1.43B
|1.43B
|1.55B
|1.43B
To track all earnings releases for Brunswick visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews