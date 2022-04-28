Overstock.com: Q1 Earnings Insights

Overstock.com OSTK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Overstock.com missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was down $123.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 18.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Overstock.com's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.47 0.62 EPS Actual 0.36 0.54 0.73 0.56 Revenue Estimate 657.39M 682.83M 767.35M 582.35M Revenue Actual 612.66M 689.39M 794.54M 659.86M

