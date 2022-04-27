LendingClub: Q1 Earnings Insights

LendingClub LC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:06 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LendingClub beat estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $183.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 29.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LendingClub's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.03 -0.43 -0.76 EPS Actual 0.27 0.26 0.09 -0.49 Revenue Estimate 245.74M 221.19M 134.55M 87.28M Revenue Actual 262.24M 246.17M 204.38M 105.84M

To track all earnings releases for LendingClub visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.