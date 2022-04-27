LendingClub: Q1 Earnings Insights

LendingClub LC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:06 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LendingClub beat estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $183.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 29.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LendingClub's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.03
|-0.43
|-0.76
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.26
|0.09
|-0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|245.74M
|221.19M
|134.55M
|87.28M
|Revenue Actual
|262.24M
|246.17M
|204.38M
|105.84M
To track all earnings releases for LendingClub visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings