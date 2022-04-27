Century Communities: Q1 Earnings Insights

Century Communities CCS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Century Communities beat estimated earnings by 13.82%, reporting an EPS of $4.2 versus an estimate of $3.69.
Revenue was up $7.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.71 which was followed by a 4.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Century Communities's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.07
|3.06
|2.84
|1.59
|EPS Actual
|4.78
|3.63
|3.47
|3
|Revenue Estimate
|1.18B
|970.74M
|977.27M
|802.45M
|Revenue Actual
|1.21B
|958.03M
|1.04B
|1.01B
