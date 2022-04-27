Here's How Much $100 Invested In Live Nation Entertainment 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Live Nation Entertainment LYV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 16.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.45%. Currently, Live Nation Entertainment has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion.

Buying $100 In LYV: If an investor had bought $100 of LYV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,188.91 today based on a price of $107.60 for LYV at the time of writing.

Live Nation Entertainment's Performance Over Last 10 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.